50 Cent's The Final Lap Comes to the Toyota Center

The applause in the Toyota Center grew to a roar as the house lights fell again. Four large cubes on stage were sitting in a sea of fog and rolling white clouds as the sound of lone piano keys rang through the stadium.As the roar died down, the fog drifted away and the music rose to fill the building, Dressed all in white, 50 Cent stood alone on the stage. He paced back and forth pointing at member in the crowd as he ran through his 2016 single “I’m The Man.” As the chorus started the packed house sang a as mist and confetti filled the Toyota Center.Then just as quickly as the energy had filled the room 50 turned his back to the crowd and the room went dark. A slow, thudding bass pulsated in the background. The house lights rose once again, and the band immediately began playing the Queens MC’s 2003 hit “In Da Club.”The Final Lap Tour is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of, Curtis Jackson’s official debut studio album that took the music industry by storm. It solidified the rapper, better known as 50 Cent, as a superstar and laid the foundation of what was to come.After building his name on the mixtape circuit in New York the rapper was shot nine times almost killing Jackson and his career. The controversy surrounding the shooting helped to propel the myth of 50 Cent and fueled the public’s appetite for more of the gagster rapper.After a connection with Dr. Dre and Eminem that appetite was satisfied with a multi-platinum album boasting singles like “In Da Club,” “Many Men” and “21 Questions.” Decades later 50 Cent is a business mogul, selling everything from footwear to dietary supplements. He has found success in real estate, boxing, liquor, and television production, recently relocating to Clutch City to try and create even more opportunities.Thursday night he went back to where it all started with his first album. The Final Lap is an international tour starting back in July and running through mid-December and rumored to be the last time the MC is touring.He didn’t waste any time Thursday night, hitting the audience with hit after hit. Backed by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, 50 went through everything from chart topping hits like “I Get Money” to and “P.I.M.P” to soundtrack favorites like “Ill Whip Ya Head Boy”. He even performed the theme song to his Starz series Power.A concert packed with as many hits would be intimidating for any opener which is probably why 50 tapped Busta Ryhmes to get things going. Busta is a performer no one should miss but Thursday night was special as he bought out Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Scarface individually to perform alongside him.“This is a dream come true, “exclaimed the raspy voiced MC as he and Spliff Star prompted Scarface to perform his verse off the Geto Boy’s “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.” For audience member Clare Rivers the night was even more than she expected.“I loved everything and he puts on a great show. I was surprised at how many 50 Cent songs I know and how he developed the culture for that time period. Even know you feel the music and just know it’s going to leave a lasting impression. I appreciate it when an artist puts a lot into their stage show and he definitely did that tonight.”