 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The master at work.EXPAND
The master at work.
Netflix

A Farewell To A King: Rush's Neil Peart Passes Away

Pete Vonder Haar | January 13, 2020 | 5:00am
AA

Suddenly you were gone
From all the lives you left your mark upon


Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, died of brain cancer last week. He was 67.

Peart was still jokingly referred to as "the new guy" by bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, despite joining the band in 1974, Peart established a reputation as an exacting musician and hyperintelligent writer, to the point where he became the youngest person ever inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. He's widely acknowledged as one of — if not the — greatest rock drummer of all time.

But don't take my word for it. Everyone from Brian Wilson to Dave Grohl to Chuck D have chimed in over the past few days to offer condolences. It may seem like Rush were the exclusive domain of middle-aged white guys (*clears throat*), but Peart's influence extended far beyond suburban basements and '80s dorm rooms.

So yeah, Rush were easy to laugh off as the go-to band for nerds and misanthropes, and Peart's words (he took over lyrics duties after replacing original drummer John Rutsey) greatly contributed to the image. Songs about necromancers and black holes and entire album sides devoted to the oppression of the Priests of Syrinx became the band's — and, by default, Peart's — trademark. To the band's credit, they never shied from the label, but it was one that would dog the group well past the sell-by date of the punchlines.

Rush actually predates color film. Okay, not really.EXPAND
Rush actually predates color film. Okay, not really.
Netflix

Well some will sell their dreams for small desires
And lose the race to rats

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Smart Financial Centre 18111 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land TX 77479
    18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land TX 77479

  • Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 / 7:30pm @ The Studio at Warehouse Live 813 St. Emanuel Street Houston TX 77003
    813 St. Emanuel Street, Houston TX 77003

  • Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Jefferson Theatre - TX 345 Fannin Beaumont TX 77701
    345 Fannin, Beaumont TX 77701


Still, to write them off solely as "nerd rock" does Peart a disservice. Certainly, his lyrics always spoke to the "dreamers and misfits" he namechecked on Signals, reassuring them they didn't have to be "cool" if they stayed true to themselves, that they weren't alone. But he was relentlessly positive. "Entre Nous" (from Permanent Waves) is literally about finding common ground in the "space between us." "Closer to the Heart" urges those in power to work together with those who aren't. And "Ghost of a Chance," well, that one's pretty self-explanatory. It's al the more remarkable when you consider the well-documented tragedies that befell Peart in the late 1990s.

But Rush were never critical darlings. Reviews of their early albums (and even more recent ones) were often brutal. And while Peart's drumming was praised, his lyrics were often dragged for their "dull, literary themes" and pretentiousness. Yet even throughout the band's various mutations (prog to power trio to New Wave dalliances and on), Peart's lyrics were a constant, and the way they resonated with fans is a huge reason so many can number the concerts they've attended in the dozens, if not hundreds.

And let's not forget, this was a band with extremely limited mainstream success. Rush was never blasted in the locker room at football games, and if anybody every got to second base while Caress of Steel was playing on the car stereo, then my toque is off to you.

In repose in 2010.EXPAND
In repose in 2010.
Netflix

I can't pretend a stranger is a long-awaited friend


Funny thing is, the notoriously private Peart would probably have hated all this. The man who famously eschewed pre-gig meet-and-greets and shunned adulation hid his brain cancer diagnosis from all but his closest circle for years. His death wasn't even announced until three days after it occurred. If I may be permitted the familiarity, that was so Neil.

Rush's R40 tour was their last, and they announced their retirement in 2018, citing Peart's "health issues." For almost any other band, the cynic in me would say Peart's death wasn't necessarily the end. "Queen" still performs with non-Freddie Mercury singers, and the Who is currently touring with only half its original lineup. But I get the feeling there won't be a cash grab tour with Jason Bonham (or whoever) in five years. I think we can take Geddy Lee at his word when he says there is no Rush without Peart.

You know, I wracked my brain trying to figure out what song I would close out this piece with. Asking a Rush fan his or her favorite track is like asking Rob Gordon his top five records: can we narrow it down? Are we talking individual movements from "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres?" Can all of Moving Pictures count as one?

In the end, after going back and forth between "Red Barcheta" (my oldest fave, and maybe Peart's best self-contained story), "The Analog Kid" (which really spoke to a certain 13-year old), and countless others, I decided on this one. It's from 1989's Presto, a relatively unheralded album (Rolling Stone gave it a generous 3 out of 5 stars, though the review essentially calls the band a bunch of thieves). The song speaks to Peart's optimism, and insistence on staying true to oneself.

All of us get lost in the darkness
Dreamers learn to steer by the stars


The warrior has exited. So long, Ghost Rider.

 
Peter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and is an aspiring author. His first novel, Lucky Town, is out now.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >