A Farewell To A King: Rush's Neil Peart Passes Away

Suddenly you were gone

From all the lives you left your mark upon



Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, died of brain cancer last week. He was 67.

Peart was still jokingly referred to as "the new guy" by bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, despite joining the band in 1974, Peart established a reputation as an exacting musician and hyperintelligent writer, to the point where he became the youngest person ever inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. He's widely acknowledged as one of — if not the — greatest rock drummer of all time.

But don't take my word for it. Everyone from Brian Wilson to Dave Grohl to Chuck D have chimed in over the past few days to offer condolences. It may seem like Rush were the exclusive domain of middle-aged white guys (*clears throat*), but Peart's influence extended far beyond suburban basements and '80s dorm rooms.

So yeah, Rush were easy to laugh off as the go-to band for nerds and misanthropes, and Peart's words (he took over lyrics duties after replacing original drummer John Rutsey) greatly contributed to the image. Songs about necromancers and black holes and entire album sides devoted to the oppression of the Priests of Syrinx became the band's — and, by default, Peart's — trademark. To the band's credit, they never shied from the label, but it was one that would dog the group well past the sell-by date of the punchlines.

EXPAND Rush actually predates color film. Okay, not really. Netflix

Well some will sell their dreams for small desires

And lose the race to rats



Still, to write them off solely as "nerd rock" does Peart a disservice. Certainly, his lyrics always spoke to the "dreamers and misfits" he namechecked on Signals, reassuring them they didn't have to be "cool" if they stayed true to themselves, that they weren't alone. But he was relentlessly positive. "Entre Nous" (from Permanent Waves) is literally about finding common ground in the "space between us." "Closer to the Heart" urges those in power to work together with those who aren't. And "Ghost of a Chance," well, that one's pretty self-explanatory. It's al the more remarkable when you consider the well-documented tragedies that befell Peart in the late 1990s.

But Rush were never critical darlings. Reviews of their early albums (and even more recent ones) were often brutal. And while Peart's drumming was praised, his lyrics were often dragged for their "dull, literary themes" and pretentiousness. Yet even throughout the band's various mutations (prog to power trio to New Wave dalliances and on), Peart's lyrics were a constant, and the way they resonated with fans is a huge reason so many can number the concerts they've attended in the dozens, if not hundreds.

And let's not forget, this was a band with extremely limited mainstream success. Rush was never blasted in the locker room at football games, and if anybody every got to second base while Caress of Steel was playing on the car stereo, then my toque is off to you.

EXPAND In repose in 2010. Netflix

I can't pretend a stranger is a long-awaited friend



Funny thing is, the notoriously private Peart would probably have hated all this. The man who famously eschewed pre-gig meet-and-greets and shunned adulation hid his brain cancer diagnosis from all but his closest circle for years. His death wasn't even announced until three days after it occurred. If I may be permitted the familiarity, that was so Neil.

Rush's R40 tour was their last, and they announced their retirement in 2018, citing Peart's "health issues." For almost any other band, the cynic in me would say Peart's death wasn't necessarily the end. "Queen" still performs with non-Freddie Mercury singers, and the Who is currently touring with only half its original lineup. But I get the feeling there won't be a cash grab tour with Jason Bonham (or whoever) in five years. I think we can take Geddy Lee at his word when he says there is no Rush without Peart.

You know, I wracked my brain trying to figure out what song I would close out this piece with. Asking a Rush fan his or her favorite track is like asking Rob Gordon his top five records: can we narrow it down? Are we talking individual movements from "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres?" Can all of Moving Pictures count as one?

In the end, after going back and forth between "Red Barcheta" (my oldest fave, and maybe Peart's best self-contained story), "The Analog Kid" (which really spoke to a certain 13-year old), and countless others, I decided on this one. It's from 1989's Presto, a relatively unheralded album (Rolling Stone gave it a generous 3 out of 5 stars, though the review essentially calls the band a bunch of thieves). The song speaks to Peart's optimism, and insistence on staying true to oneself.

All of us get lost in the darkness

Dreamers learn to steer by the stars



The warrior has exited. So long, Ghost Rider.