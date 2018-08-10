 


ADULTRY KIDDING is similar and different at the same time.
Photo by Devin Finch

ADULTRY KIDDING Is Worth Getting To Know

David Garrick | August 10, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

For some people, electronica music is all the same, though Houston's ADULTRY KIDDING waste no time in proving that's not the case. On their recently released album Psalm 91, they keep what you might know about the genre, and add their own twist to it.

Opening with the varying synth clusters of "Feed The Clone," the duo make no apologies for keeping things dark with twists of pop thrown in. They go heavier on the second track "Antimatter," where their dark electronica is interspersed with elements of synth pop, though things stay darker than poppy.

The fourth track, "Don't Fret" is in many ways, the glue to this release, in that it contains many of the elements from all of the tracks on one song. Though only a couple of minutes long, the mix of dark electronica, dance pop, and synth pop come together to form a hard to forget song. They take things a bit more slowly on "Aquarium," before heading back into the darkness on "Black Holes." The electronics are written by Devin Finch  while Gabby Mendoza provides the sultry vocals.

The darkness of "My Body" is intertwined with elements of '80s new wave synthesizers, and modern electronica to hone one of the most interesting compositions of the album before they close things off with the dark and almost brooding notes of "Erase From The Code."

You can stream Psalm 91 on all platforms, or purchase it or one of the other three albums ADULTRY KIDDING have released this year on the duo's Bandcamp. With no live shows on tap, you can follow them on Facebook to see what their next move will be.

 
David Garrick is a Houston native who sees more live music than pretty much anyone else in town. A tireless proponent for underground music, he divides his time between seeing up to six bands a night and championing the rights of artists. Known for being a straight shooter, he focuses primarily on Houston music and Houston music events.

