ADULTRY KIDDING Is Worth Getting To Know

For some people, electronica music is all the same, though Houston's ADULTRY KIDDING waste no time in proving that's not the case. On their recently released album Psalm 91, they keep what you might know about the genre, and add their own twist to it.

Opening with the varying synth clusters of "Feed The Clone," the duo make no apologies for keeping things dark with twists of pop thrown in. They go heavier on the second track "Antimatter," where their dark electronica is interspersed with elements of synth pop, though things stay darker than poppy.

The fourth track, "Don't Fret" is in many ways, the glue to this release, in that it contains many of the elements from all of the tracks on one song. Though only a couple of minutes long, the mix of dark electronica, dance pop, and synth pop come together to form a hard to forget song. They take things a bit more slowly on "Aquarium," before heading back into the darkness on "Black Holes." The electronics are written by Devin Finch while Gabby Mendoza provides the sultry vocals.