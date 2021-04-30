Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Makes Its Return This Fall

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Travis Scott's wildly popular Astroworld Festival is returning this fall on November 5 and 6 to NRG Park.

The festival returns this year with an expanded two-day format, taking place at NRG park. The theme for the show is the appropriately titled be "Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World." The last Astroworld Festival happened before COVID and had the Grammy award winning rapper headlining a packed lineup with performances from Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell, and more.

The second annual festival left fans wanting more and, since so many Houstonians have been cooped up inside the house, many should be eagerly awaiting to get out and experience Travis's Whole New World. There is not a lot of information on the festival now except that it is going to have an expanded two day format and the show is coming together as Travis continues to work on his next album Utopia.

The lineup hasn't been released yet but fans can head over to the festival website now to see any announcements and on Wednesday, May 5 to purchase tickets.

