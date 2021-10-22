After A Year Off, Astroworld Festival Returns To NRG Park

click to enlarge The festival, based on the Mo CIty native's upcoming album, Utopia, promises to be eye opening. Poster art

click to enlarge The 2019 show brought out rappers like Megan Thee Stallion. Who's going to be in this year's line up. Photo by Jennifer Lake

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us





It’s been over a year since Astroworld packed out NRG Park. The two-day festival named after the iconic Houston theme park and Travis Scott’s third studio album began its rapid expansion in 2018. That first year established that Scott could put together a concert with a hard-hitting lineup.The second year proved that he had the roots of a festival with staying power in Houston. Scott headlined the event which included acts like Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalia, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Marilyn Manson and Don Toliver. The high energy festival brought crowds from across the city and abroad to Main & 610. Festival goers packed the street and surrounding area trying to get in and see the performances. Covid canceled the 2020 show leaving a lot of fans disappointed as they thought about the previous year’s show.But now, after a yearlong hiatus Astroworld is back and, if the last two years were any indication, fans should expect Travis Scott to do it again. The artist has been tweeting about wanting to get back out and do live shows so expect him to pull out all the stops at this festival.This year the festival is tied to the release of his fourth studio album, Utopia, but at his point that is about all that is known. The Mo City native has been tightlipped about the line up only tweeting that the 2021 festival would have “THE MOST OUTLANDISH LINEUP”. Right now, there is only speculation but, when dealing with an artist like Scott who is connected to so many big names in the industry, outlandish could be any and everybody. The last time the festival was held Scott waited until the absolute last minute to release the names of the performers and, with this year already being sold out, expect the same. Fans with just have to keep an eye on the festival website and Scott’s twitter to see who might be there.Astroworld will be held November 5 and 6 at NRG Park.