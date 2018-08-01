Breaking Down the ACL Festival 2018 Daily Lineups

The time is not quite here for the tough decisions of which stages you’ll be at when two of your favorites are playing at the same time, but the 2018 Austin City Limits Festival schedule did become a little clearer this week as the festival announced which acts were playing which days. For those of you who held off getting three-day tickets because you don’t want to drop a ton of money on travel and food, now is the time to pick which of the three days you’ll be planning to attend.

The biggest revelation here is which acts will be headlining on which days. Friday night will be topped by sets from Paul McCartney and Odesza and Sunday night will be anchored by Childish Gambino and Arctic Monkeys. On Saturday there is a little bit of a shakeup as weekend one has Metallica, at the moment, at the top of the list all on their own, while weekend two has both them and Travis Scott—who drops at Astroworld this Friday, if you haven’t seen his giant gold head outside of Cactus Music—at the top of the bill.

Those Saturday shows are set up to be some of the most rocking that ACL has ever hosted, and they’re definitely leaning in on making the lead up to Metallica something special. Deftones look to be in a direct support slot weekend one, which is going to make for a hell of a one-two combo if you’re into heavy music; Deftones won’t be around weekend two but, in one of the weirdest ACL bookings ever, Disturbed will be, and I’m fascinated to see how the ACL crowd responds to them. Those Saturday shows also feature Justice, St. Vincent, The Breeders, and Chvrches, making it, in my opinion, easily the best day of the weekend.