4
XanaDudes, Now We Are Here will get you out of the seats and onto the dance floor.
Photo by Jay Lee

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Band for Dancing — XanaDudes, Now We Are Here

Houston Press | January 31, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Band for Dancing:  XanaDudes, Now We Are Here

The 1980s produced some of the greatest dance crazes of any music decade. In that era, everyday folks took to dance floors to attempt the Cabbage Patch, the Running Man and, of course, the Moonwalk. So any band covering songs from the era has a leg up (ahem) on its Best Band for Dancing competitors. In Houston, no one is re-creating music from that decade with more precision, flair and love than XanaDudes, Now We Are Here.

The ‘Dudes are a collective of Houston musicians with the chops to tailor their set to fit the occasion. When ‘80s icon George Michael passed away, they did a set heavy on Wham! tunes and songs from Michael’s solo career. They’ve paid tribute to acts like Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears and INXS, with “mini-sets” woven into their ‘80s greatest hits repertoire.

Formed in early 2016, they reserve most of their gigs for mid-Main mainstays like Continental Club and Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge. They don’t just sound like the era, they dress the part and speak in its totally tubular vernacular. Wherever you catch them, pack your boogie shoes and be prepared to time machine back with songs like “Chains of Love,” “Rock With You” and, obviously, “Let’s Dance.”

713-426-2741
facebook.com/XanaDudes80s

Readers' Choice: The Suffers
thesuffers.com

 
