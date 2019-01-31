Best of Houston® 2019: Best Band for Dancing — XanaDudes, Now We Are Here

XanaDudes, Now We Are Here will get you out of the seats and onto the dance floor.

The 1980s produced some of the greatest dance crazes of any music decade. In that era, everyday folks took to dance floors to attempt the Cabbage Patch, the Running Man and, of course, the Moonwalk. So any band covering songs from the era has a leg up (ahem) on its Best Band for Dancing competitors. In Houston, no one is re-creating music from that decade with more precision, flair and love than XanaDudes, Now We Are Here.