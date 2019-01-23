Best of Houston® 2019: Best Honky Tonk — Goodnight Charlie's

Best Honky Tonk: Goodnight Charlie's



Goodnight Charlie’s just celebrated its first anniversary, but the Montrose honky tonk packed a lot into its first year and is the cornerstone for much planned activity in its immediate area. A retail wine shop and two restaurants from the club’s ownership are due soon, all located on the same block, which will give it some welcomed, familial neighbors.

Not that it couldn’t stand alone on its own two-stepping legs. The building was built from the ground up, designed to resemble a chic barn with vaulted ceilings above an ample dance floor. There’s been plenty of boot-scootin’ on that floor thanks to a thriving live music calendar featuring locals like Charlie & the Regrets and touring acts like Austin’s Whitney Rose.. The club boasts dozens of bourbons along its back bar, with signature wines and cold Lone Star for the thirsty and an acclaimed, scrumptious taco menu for the hungry. Down home eating, drinking and dancing without the trip to the boondocks.