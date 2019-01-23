 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Goodnight Charlie's has packed much into its inaugural year in H-Town.
Goodnight Charlie's has packed much into its inaugural year in H-Town.
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Honky Tonk — Goodnight Charlie's

Houston Press | January 23, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Honky Tonk: Goodnight Charlie's

Goodnight Charlie’s just celebrated its first anniversary, but the Montrose honky tonk packed a lot into its first year and is the cornerstone for much planned activity in its immediate area. A retail wine shop and two restaurants from the club’s ownership are due soon, all located on the same block, which will give it some welcomed, familial neighbors.

Not that it couldn’t stand alone on its own two-stepping legs. The building was built from the ground up, designed to resemble a chic barn with vaulted ceilings above an ample dance floor. There’s been plenty of boot-scootin’ on that floor thanks to a thriving live music calendar featuring locals like Charlie & the Regrets and touring acts like Austin’s Whitney Rose.. The club boasts dozens of bourbons along its back bar, with signature wines and cold Lone Star for the thirsty and an acclaimed, scrumptious taco menu for the hungry. Down home eating, drinking and dancing without the trip to the boondocks.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

2531 Kuester, Houston
832-986-5151
goodnightcharlies.com

Readers' Choice: Goodnight Charlie's

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: