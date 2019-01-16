Best of Houston® 2019: Best Karaoke

Best Karaoke: Glitter Karaoke

According to Wikipedia, communal sing-a-longs aren’t just fun, but have helped humankind evolve and survive. Warbling with one another built cohesiveness among our ancestors and helped them communicate and fight off predators. Thousands of years of such behavior are on full display at Glitter Karaoke nightly. The Midtown karaoke bar has sloughed off the idea of private rooms in favor of one open space where singers help us connect through songs like “All You Need is Love” and “Baby Got Back.”

Okay, so the messages of the songs may vary, but the notion persists. We’re all in it together, gamely jumping in when someone is struggling through the opera movement in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for instance. The togetherness is enhanced by an interesting take on food at Glitter. Foodies run the place, so it's prone to intriguing chef pop-ups, culinary surprises that line up alongside mainstays like taco Tuesday and a Wednesday steak night.

The beverages are drawn by familiar faces (shout out to Jonathan) and served to newcomers and folks who were once newcomers but have become regulars with colorful nicknames like “Louis Vuitton John.” The tunes are spun by Reko Trill, a longtime, well-known Houston MC and one who will lovingly harmonize with singers onstage just feet away. The consistency of the place and its players means you know what you’re getting at Glitter, which is important if you’re looking for a fun night out with a group of humans all trying to survive life’s predatory forces.

2621 Milam, Houston

713-526-4900

glitterkaraoke.com



Readers' Choice: Glitter Karaoke

