Best of Houston® 2019: Best Live Venue (Big) — Smart Financial Centre

Best Live Venue (Big): Smart Financial Centre

Holding a max of 6,400 music fans, Smart Financial Centre is not the biggest venue in Houston, but it’s the one that takes the best parts of Houston’s bigger venues and puts them all in one place. It brings in major acts of all shapes, from the over-the-top production of Kiss to the more minimal staging of Bob Dylan, while also being able to play host to touring musicals, Youtube stars and assorted cultural events.