Best of Houston® 2019: Best Live Venue (Big) — Smart Financial Centre

Best Live Venue (Big): Smart Financial Centre
Holding a max of 6,400 music fans, Smart Financial Centre is not the biggest venue in Houston, but it’s the one that takes the best parts of Houston’s bigger venues and puts them all in one place. It brings in major acts of all shapes, from the over-the-top production of Kiss to the more minimal staging of Bob Dylan, while also being able to play host to touring musicals, Youtube stars
It’s an indoor venue, which means no fighting the weather and a welcome relief during mosquito season.
Smart Financial Centre
18111 Lexington, Sugar Land
281-207-6278
smartfinancialcentre.net
Reader's Choice: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands
281-364-3010
woodlandscenter.org
