4
Whether jokes or songs are on tap, this is one of the best small rooms in Houston.
Whether jokes or songs are on tap, this is one of the best small rooms in Houston.
Photo by Gabe Bravo

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Live Venue (Small) — The Secret Group

Houston Press | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Live Venue (Small): The Secret Group

The Secret Group’s calendar is rarely empty. Its foundation is comedy, yes, but they’ve got their share of touring acts and dance parties too, and they’ve quietly become one of the best places to see smaller touring acts in the city. Their main room is big enough to not feel cramped but small enough to feel intimate; they’ve also got some pretty nice restrooms to go along with it.

Depending on when you go, you might walk out of a show into an emo night or be able to walk straight into a comedy show, meaning that just because the show is over you don’t have to head straight home. If you’re looking for a place to make a night of things at the last minute, The Secret Group is one of the first places you should look.

The Secret Group
2101 Polk, Houston
832-898-1088
thesecretgrouphtx.com

Reader's Choice: White Oak Music Hall
2915 North Main, Houston
713-237-0370
whiteoakmusichall.com

 
