Best of Houston® 2019: Best Live Venue (Small) — The Secret Group

Best Live Venue (Small): The Secret Group
The Secret Group’s calendar is rarely empty. Its foundation is
Depending on when you go, you might walk out of a show into an emo night or be able to walk straight into a comedy show, meaning that just because the show is over you don’t have to head straight home. If you’re looking for a place to make a night of things at the last minute, The Secret Group is one of the first places you should look.
The Secret Group
2101 Polk, Houston
832-898-1088
thesecretgrouphtx.com
Reader's Choice: White Oak Music Hall
2915 North Main, Houston
713-237-0370
whiteoakmusichall.com
