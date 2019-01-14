Best of Houston® 2019: Best Music Festival

Best Music Festival: Madness on Main

What has separated Madness on Main from other Houston music festivals over its five year run is its ability to cull resources from a local music and music-interested community clamoring to be heard. The D.I.Y. ethic of the event means it doesn’t belong to any specific individual or large corporate interest, but to the people who regularly make music here and those who routinely seek it out. They’re the ones who promote and market Houston music on a day-to-day basis. They engineer sound nightly for area bands on the cusp. They financially support the idea of punctuating every community gathering with music made by their neighbors.