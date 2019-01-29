Best of Houston® 2019: Best Record Label — Artificial Head Records

Best Record Label: Artificial Head Records

In 2018, Artificial Head Records released albums by The COPS, Jody Seabody & The Whirls, Darwin’s Finches and its flagship band, Funeral Horse. Those acts command attention in Houston for their sonic bombast, manic live shows and veteran know-how. The label made sure audiences had every chance to be at each album’s release show with impressive grassroots campaigns that started by word of mouth among fellow musicians and ended with a rush of album reviews and show advances before each celebratory concert. These are the things a record label does with regularity, but the people who run this label can't fathom or settle for regularity. The work is taken to a higher level, particularly when it comes to the physical record itself. The packaged product at Artificial Head is the consummate labor of love.