Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Julep is a cocktail bar that crafts in modern southern style, backed up by top-notch technique.
Photo by Julie Soefer

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Bar

Houston Press | January 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Bar: Julep

White lace and a frosted, silver cup—Julep is the sexiest bar in Houston from top to bottom. Owner Alba Huerta leads a talented staff of individuals where no shortcuts are taken and special care is given to the simplest of details. In the past five years Julep has emerged to be recognized by many as a cocktail bar of world class. Classic cocktails are executed deftly and as this bar skews southern, a libation crafted from bourbon or rye is in order. The Bottled in Bond cocktail for $65 serves four and is described as “a sultry Manhattan-style cocktail served in a whiskey decanter”—yes, please!

Indoor, outdoor, does it begin with oysters or does it end with oysters? Oysters are always on ice and on Mondays—only a dollar each. The menu is snack heaven, whether it’s anchovy-stuffed olives fried crisp, a lobster roll, or an all-out seafood tower served alongside Manzanilla Sherry. Past the doors of Julep, happy hour exists every day from 3 to 6:30 p.m. where select bites and sips are all priced at $6. Rosé and bubbles are on hand and nice accompaniments to the fair, but do please try a cocktail. And Huerta’s new book Julep: Southern Cocktails Refashioned makes a great addition to the bar cart.

We do believe the only thing missing from Julep is Rhett. Rhettttttttt.

1919 Washington, Houston
713-869-4383
julephouston.com

Readers' Choice: Lucky's Pub
801 St. Emanuel, Houston
713-522-2010
luckyspub.com

 
