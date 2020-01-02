Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Dance Club

Best Dance Club: Concrete Cowboy

No matter what, Concrete Cowboy packs ‘em in week after week as Top 40 and EDM jams reign supreme. On either side of the DJ booth, unassuming tables are laid out as people perch on booth-like benches and when that beat drops fog blasts hit like a South Dakota snowstorm making for brief, memorable moments— almost as if no one was watching. Birthday-goers might brave the ladder affixed to the bar all the way up—yep we're doing this— to the bar top, a prime time stage for flexing. Good for pre-game, good to ride out until 2 a.m. Typically the best late-night parties originated at some point from CC. Open Thursday to Sunday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday are definitely top nights.

5317 Washington, Houston

713-303-4920

concretecowboybar.com



Readers' Choice: Barbarella Houston

2402 San Jacinto, Houston

281-501-2561

facebook.com/BarbarellaHTX/