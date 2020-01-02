 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Classic: It's going down for real, right there.
Classic: It's going down for real, right there.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Dance Club

Houston Press | January 2, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Dance Club: Concrete Cowboy

No matter what, Concrete Cowboy packs ‘em in week after week as Top 40 and EDM jams reign supreme. On either side of the DJ booth, unassuming tables are laid out as people perch on booth-like benches and when that beat drops fog blasts hit like a South Dakota snowstorm making for brief, memorable moments— almost as if no one was watching. Birthday-goers might brave the ladder affixed to the bar all the way up—yep we're doing this— to the bar top, a prime time stage for flexing. Good for pre-game, good to ride out until 2 a.m. Typically the best late-night parties originated at some point from CC. Open Thursday to Sunday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday are definitely top nights.

5317 Washington, Houston
713-303-4920
concretecowboybar.com

Readers' Choice: Barbarella Houston
2402 San Jacinto, Houston
281-501-2561
facebook.com/BarbarellaHTX/

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >