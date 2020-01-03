Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Gay Bar

Best Gay Bar: Eagle Houston
Long live the Eagle. Saturday nights are lit, Sunday Funday even fierier as twinks and bears will agree this stop on the Montrose circuit makes for a good meet-up at one point or another. With a dark, intimate dance floor, traditional house DJ, and several bars facilitating the feeling, this New York transplant really is the complete package. Need a chrome cock ring on the fly? Poppers? Multi-color harnesses? The in-house Eagle Trading Company has your party needs covered with an ATM handy nearby. And the birds nest balcony typically makes for a steamy perch to people watch throughout the night.
611 Hyde Park, Houston
713-523-2473
eaglehouston.com
Readers' Choice: JR's Bar & Grill
808 Pacific, Houston
713-521-2519
jrsbarandgrill.com
