Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Happy Hour

Best Happy Hour: Better Luck Tomorrow

If anything, in a city of two million where unemployment happens to be down, Houstonians love their happy hour. And as the bars and restaurants that serve them offer hard-to-beat happy deals from booze to wine to food to free games of pool, this city becomes a total playground during the early evening hours.

This year, Better Luck Tomorrow was selected for best happy hour based on variety, price for quality and atmosphere. Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. all cocktails are 50 percent off, wine bottles 25 percent off and what’s this?! Chicken surprises for nibbling. But there is more…

If on that day, within that time period, it happens, by chance, to be hotter than 95 degrees—highballs are half off. Sprinkling? Straight-up downpour? Hurricanes are half-off. And if we’re freezing our balls off because it’s an arctic, less than 40 degrees? Irish coffees, half off. Now, isn’t that fun?

Neon vibes, part-patio-part-mod interior, a playlist that sounds just like a warm hug feels, it’s easy to sink into an hour or so at Better Luck Tomorrow. And with Bobby Heugel representing the bar, Justin Yu the food, and Justin Vann the wine list, there really isn’t potential to misstep.

544 Yale, Houston

713-802-0845

betterlucktomorrowhou.com



Readers' Choice: Lucky's Pub

801 St. Emanuel, Houston

713-522-2010

luckyspub.com