Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Johnny's Gold Brick was part of the worldwide Miracle Cocktail pop-up during December.
Johnny's Gold Brick was part of the worldwide Miracle Cocktail pop-up during December.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Heights Bar

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Heights Bar: Johnny's Gold Brick

Johnny’s Gold Brick offers top-notch quality cocktails at affordable prices in a comfortable atmosphere. Classic cocktails as well as a rotating menu of new creations are prepared with deft precision and quickly, in fact, the staff of Johnny’s just won the 2019 Bar Fight Club Throwdown during the Chicago Style Cocktail Conference. Johnny’s was also one of the few bars selected to participate in the worldwide Miracle Christmas cocktail pop-up, which effectively transformed the space into Christmasland for the month of December, yay.

2518 Yale, Houston
713-864-2424
johnnysgoldbrick.com

 
