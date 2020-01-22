Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Icehouse

Best Icehouse: West Alabama Ice House

Shaded when sunny, sealed when chilly, the West Alabama Ice House has been the easy choice for outdoor hang for over 90 years. Sports of the day are delivered with just enough screens to not be overkill, while bets have been equally won and lost on dart boards, the b-ball court, even that swing-the-string-hook-the-ring game.

The all-too-familiar sound of a beer can cracking open is issued over and over again as local craft brews and a few imports make their way into the hands of guests headed for a picnic table. Enough said with Lonestar tallboys clocking in at $3.50 a pop. Pups are always welcome and it doesn’t hurt that one of the best taco trucks in town, Tacos Tierra Caliente, is parked right across the street. Because weren’t tacos and beer what the Republic of Texas was built on in the first place?

1919 West Alabama, Houston

713-528-6874

west-alabama-ice-house.com



Readers' Choice: West Alabama Ice House