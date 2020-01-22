Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Icehouse

Best Icehouse: West Alabama Ice House
Shaded when sunny, sealed when chilly, the West Alabama Ice House has been the easy choice for outdoor hang for over 90 years. Sports of the day are delivered with just enough screens to not be overkill, while bets have been equally won and lost on dart boards, the b-ball court, even that swing-the-string-hook-the-ring game.
The all-too-familiar sound of a beer can cracking open is issued over and over again as local craft brews and a few imports make their way into the hands of guests headed for a picnic table. Enough said with Lonestar tallboys clocking in at $3.50 a pop. Pups are always welcome and it doesn’t hurt that one of the best taco trucks in town, Tacos Tierra Caliente, is parked right across the street. Because weren’t tacos and beer what the Republic of Texas was built on in the first place?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
1919 West Alabama, Houston
713-528-6874
west-alabama-ice-house.com
Readers' Choice: West Alabama Ice House
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!