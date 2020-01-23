Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Midtown Bar

Best Midtown Bar: Belle Station

Belle Station is club vibes minus the effort it takes to pull it all together—and remember it’s Houston— so yes, there is a dress code, but, but… After all—designer sweats and kicks aren’t the worst thing in the world to look at. This Midtown stop makes a good Sunday funday site and is usually crowded thanks to the all-day DJ and patio. Steak night is extremely popular and the happy hour which covers beer, bubbles and more is really hard to beat Monday to Friday. Belle Station makes a good destination for catching a little Pacquiao too.

207 Gray, Houston

346-204-4792

bellestationhtx.com