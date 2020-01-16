 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Always good party feels at The Flat.
Always good party feels at The Flat.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Montrose Bar

Houston Press | January 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Montrose Bar: The Flat

Hanging at this funky Montrose house-turned-lounge, quite simply, just feels good. It’s dim, but warm all at the same time, and the soulful music is always on point, like a refreshing drink that really hits the spot—they have those too. Rums from all around: Bermuda, Guyana, Guatemala, Great Britain, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia. Frozen sippables: piña colada, mojito, sangria. The sound system does the trick and as DJ Sun owns the joint, you can frequently see him spinning off '70s retro furniture. The patio hosts pop-ups, vendors and, yes, there is a flat screen TV positioned outside for games that can’t be missed. The interior is humbly stylish and in the right moments the front room is dance party nation.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >