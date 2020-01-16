Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Montrose Bar

Best Montrose Bar: The Flat

Hanging at this funky Montrose house-turned-lounge, quite simply, just feels good. It’s dim, but warm all at the same time, and the soulful music is always on point, like a refreshing drink that really hits the spot—they have those too. Rums from all around: Bermuda, Guyana, Guatemala, Great Britain, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia. Frozen sippables: piña colada, mojito, sangria. The sound system does the trick and as DJ Sun owns the joint, you can frequently see him spinning off '70s retro furniture. The patio hosts pop-ups, vendors and, yes, there is a flat screen TV positioned outside for games that can’t be missed. The interior is humbly stylish and in the right moments the front room is dance party nation.

