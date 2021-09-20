Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar - Midtown

Support Us

September 20, 2021 4:00AM

Best Bar - Midtown: Axelrad

Since first opening in 2016, Axelrad has become a Midtown favorite and one of the best spots in town to enjoy a drink with friends in the fresh open air. The bar’s draft beer selection is one of the best in town, sporting loads of local favorites, cool Texas creations and funky brews from across the county. But beer isn’t all Axelrad does well — their cocktails are excellent too, from the 59 South that mixes Sailor Jerry and pineapple rum to the 3rd Ward Smash, the bar’s take on the classic whiskey smash that’s spiced up with a few dashes of grapefruit bitters.

One of the bar’s biggest draws is its lovely, massive backyard seating area, chock-full of hammocks, hanging chairs and picnic tables (and is dog friendly to boot). Pizza from next door neighbor Luigi’s is always a few steps away, and a rotating selection of food trucks swings through each week. If you’re looking for some evening entertainment, Axelrad has tons to offer; From comedy nights to benefit concerts and free DJ sets, it seems like there’s always something exciting going down at this beloved Midtown hangout.

