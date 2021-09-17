Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar - Montrose

A relative newcomer to the bustling Monstrose bar scene, 6’s and 7’s opened its doors in early 2020, right next door to local institution Rudyards. The bar has a hip yet low-key, welcoming atmosphere, with tons of shifting cool-toned neon light art adorning the walls and tables that helps set the laid-back mood beverage director Lacy Williams and chef Anthony Calleo were aiming to achieve. Williams’ cocktails proudly hold their own among the most creative concoctions in H-Town — we loved the One Night in Bangkok with its egg white creaminess that offsets a citrusy, slightly spicy kick, but the drink offerings are oft-evolving. Calleo’s menu is also a hit, full of elevated pub fair like garlic knots, scrumptious curly fries and a plethora of hot dogs full of off-the-wall toppings like smoked cornand Chinese hot honey mustard.Besides its excellent half-off snacks and cocktails happy hour every day from 6 to 7 p.m. (naturally), one of 6’s and 7’s' coolest draws is its giant Plinko board. Patrons can pay for tokens to toss into theaping game, and depending on where they land, customers can win “prizes” including drink discounts or donations to the Montrose Center, the local nonprofit that’s been supporting Houston’s LGBTQ community since 1978.