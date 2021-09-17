Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar - Montrose

September 17, 2021 4:00AM

The clever cocktails, tasty bar grub and neon sheen at 6's and 7's makes it the perfect Montrose hangout.
The clever cocktails, tasty bar grub and neon sheen at 6's and 7's makes it the perfect Montrose hangout. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Bar - Montrose: 6's and 7's

A relative newcomer to the bustling Monstrose bar scene, 6’s and 7’s opened its doors in early 2020, right next door to local institution Rudyards. The bar has a hip yet low-key, welcoming atmosphere, with tons of shifting cool-toned neon light art adorning the walls and tables that helps set the laid-back mood beverage director Lacy Williams and chef Anthony Calleo were aiming to achieve. Williams’ cocktails proudly hold their own among the most creative concoctions in H-Town — we loved the One Night in Bangkok with its egg white creaminess that offsets a citrusy, slightly spicy kick, but the drink offerings are oft-evolving. Calleo’s menu is also a hit, full of elevated pub fair like garlic knots, scrumptious curly fries and a plethora of hot dogs full of off-the-wall toppings like smoked corn pico de gallo and Chinese hot honey mustard.

Besides its excellent half-off snacks and cocktails happy hour every day from 6 to 7 p.m. (naturally), one of 6’s and 7’s' coolest draws is its giant Plinko board. Patrons can pay for tokens to toss into the Price is Right-aping game, and depending on where they land, customers can win “prizes” including drink discounts or donations to the Montrose Center, the local nonprofit that’s been supporting Houston’s LGBTQ community since 1978.

2010 Waugh
281-797-1396
sixesandsevenshtx.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation