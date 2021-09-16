Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar Patio

September 16, 2021 4:00AM

A rose by any other name, grows the same in a bier garten or bar patio
A rose by any other name, grows the same in a bier garten or bar patio Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
A rose by any other name, grows the same in a bier garten or bar patio - PHOTO BY JESSE SENDEJAS JR.
A rose by any other name, grows the same in a bier garten or bar patio
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Bar Patio:  Heights Bier Garten

What’s in a name really, especially when it comes to doling out good drinks and good times? Heights Bier Garten and its devoted followers might take a tiny bit of umbrage with suggesting its ample complex is a “bar patio,” particularly since it says “bier garten” right on the sign out front. But, we’ll take the blowback if it means talking up the many plusses that make it a favored spot for sipping away afternoons and evenings.

Let us begin with the drinks, craft beers on this side and spirits on the other, separated as they are by rows of tables, chairs and swings that we’ll return to in a minute. On a recent trip, the beer and wine bar’s 94 taps boasted rotations from as far as Denmark (Odin’s Skull Honey Mead, with a whopping 19 percent ABV) and Piedmont, Italy (a rich Barbera); and, as nearby as Eureka Heights Brew Co. (one right and left turn down the road). Across the way at Worcester’s Annex there are dozens of house cocktails available of all variations for those who like it boozy.

Those drinks and a solid food menu set up the “bar patio” experience, which gets the nod here because of all the space afforded to outdoor drinkers and socializers. In the era of six-feet-apart, drinking comfortably with friends, family and complete strangers at a safe distance in the open air is a huge premium and one of Heights Bier Garten’s biggest strengths. We tried counting the seats and stopped once we got to triple digits, which we tallied in one lone section of the place. By then, we were pinballing between its bars and just wanted to enjoy a sunny afternoon like the rest of our company.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


1433 N. Shepherd
713-862-4940
facebook.com/HeightsBiergarten
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation