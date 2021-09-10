Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Icehouse

September 10, 2021 4:00AM

With plenty of cold brews on offer, West Alabama Ice House is a perfect low-key hangout.
With plenty of cold brews on offer, West Alabama Ice House is a perfect low-key hangout. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
click to enlarge With plenty of cold brews on offer, West Alabama Ice House is a perfect low-key hangout. - PHOTO BY SCHAEFER EDWARDS
With plenty of cold brews on offer, West Alabama Ice House is a perfect low-key hangout.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Icehouse: West Alabama Ice House

A Houston institution since 1928, it’s the simplicity of West Alabama Ice House that keeps patrons coming back to its plentiful picnic tables for ice cold beers with friends old and new, even during the toastiest days of H-Town summer. The wide variety of sudsy brews runs the gamut from cans of craft favorites to bottles and tallboys of your picky uncle’s favorite macro-brew, and the reasonable prices make it all that more tempting to head back for just one more. And while the offerings from the much beloved Tacos Tierra Caliente food truck parked across the street remain some of the best beer pairings in town, relative newcomer B&T Cafe slings up some fantastic banh mih just a few feet away, providing yet another takeout combo that goes great with whatever you’re drinking and that makes West Alabama even more of a brag worthy, low-key Houston gem.

1919 West Alabama
713-528-6874
facebook.com/WALABAMA
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation