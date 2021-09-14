Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Record Store

click to enlarge Cactus Music is your one-stop-shop for records, CDs and other musical memorabilia. Photo by Schaefer Edwards

For over 30 years (absent a one year-plus hiatus in the mid-aughts), Cactus Music has been a beloved fixture in the Houston music scene. Whether you’re working on your vinyl record collection, want to stock up your car’s six-disc changer with new or classic CDs or are looking for a thoughtful gift for the music fan in your life, Cactus has you covered.The pandemic has understandably robbed us of Cactus’ famed in-store concerts, but for years (and hopefully, once again sometime soon) the store hosted both local and the occasional nationally-known acts for rollicking all-ages shows, usually with a keg of beer on tap to help keep the good times flowing for those of legal drinking age. The store’s vast selection of records and CDs is tough to beat in Houston, and the friendly staff are always willing to lend a hand to help track down whatever you’re trying to find. And if they don’t have something in-store, they’d be more than happy to order it for you.