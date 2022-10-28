Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Live Venue (Large)

We’re living in the festival era of live music but that’s not readily evident by looking at Houston’s concert calendar. Mismanagement, misfortune and the plain, old Houston heat have recently meant fewer opportunities for our music fest fans to gather, lay out a blanket and listen to their favorites perform live. The best place to simulate that missing experience locally is Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Woodlands-based amphitheater was giving off pastoral festival vibes way before anyone had ever heard of Bonnaroo or Coachella. Over 30 years of shows there hosting some of music’s biggest names means the folks who run the place and the patrons who frequent it have a comfortable understanding of how things work.For instance, there’s a real buzz that grows for music fans making the scenic walk over the waterway and through the woods from the numerous parking lots surrounding the venue to its gates. After the show, the communal trek back is rife with interesting insights on the night’s events. The venue’s spacious hill is a great general admission seating option for families, especially those with very young music lovers who might feel restricted in the Pavilion’s assigned seats.There are enough good food and drink options (Killen’s, Saint Arnold, etc.) within the walls of the venue to make a night complete, though The Woodlands obviously offers plenty of peripheral fun. If the shade from the trees in the wooded environment isn’t cooling the temps, concert-goers can beat the heat in the Pavilion Lounge. Free to anyone with a ticket, the spacious arena boasts A/C, lots of seating, a full-service bar and an HD screen airing the evening’s show. It’s a good option, but there’s nothing like sitting under the Houston sky, listening to music and getting your music fest fix with like-minded neighbors.281-364-3010