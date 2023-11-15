Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar

November 15, 2023 4:00AM

Julep: We like her, we really like her!
Julep: We like her, we really like her! Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Bar: Julep

Julep is the Sally Field of Houston bars. It stands to reason that bars noted as best in their respective neighborhoods in this annual rite would be nominees. The best bar in Midtown might be a perennial contender, like Meryl Streep. The one in the Village might be a phenom like Florence Pugh. But the best cocktail bar in town is also the city’s best, an award-winning one that's walking away with this year’s Best Bar statuette.

Like Sally Field, Julep was once Gidget-young, great from the start but not taken seriously until it went Sybil and showed its many personalities. Its cool ambiance was evident at a glance — elegant but also casual, befitting most kinds of nights out. The staff is also a legion of well-informed, experienced and friendly personalities. The drinks – why anyone goes to the bar at all – are the strongest of these vying characters. The cocktail menu is a big reason Julep became the city’s first-ever national James Beard Award winner. Like Sally Field in Norma Rae, Julep proudly held a figurative “UNION” sign for all Houston restaurants, further putting the nation on notice of the city's complex and interesting food and beverage industry. Do we like Julep? Yeah, we like her. We really like her.

1919 Washington
832-371-7715
julephouston.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation