Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar Patio

The ultimate patio bar has made itself known to the world: Little Woodrow's is the place to be for watching games, catching great beverages, and spending an easy, breezy afternoon. And what a place to do it.The friendly establishment is the one-stop-shop for all your sports desires. With televisions as far as the eye can see, the bar has pretty much every game playing as far as the imagination stretches — everything from football matches to the local broadcast of thumb war. In fact, Little Woodrow’s Midtown hosts watch parties for UT Athletics and the Astros, Rockets, and KC Chiefs. With 72 total TVs, they're most likely able to accommodate for any game of the most whimsical viewer.Beyond that, the patio is a dream come true for dog lovers. Fido, Rover and Gidget are all welcomed at the patio, replete with water bowls and the occasional snack for the four-legged family members. And for the bipedal members of society, there are plenty of other attractions to keep us entertained for some outdoor fun times. Everything from Corn Hole to Connect Four and Yard Pong are staples, and don't forget the annual wiener dog derby.The best part of all is perhaps the 21+ policy. While you can enjoy living your child-like fantasies at Little Woodrow's, you'll never be burdened by the little munchkins running around your feet. That's good news for both the babysitter (looking to get some money) as well as the parents (looking for a respite from the mini-humans).713-522-1041