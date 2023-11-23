Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Beer Garden

Things grow in a garden, even if it’s a beer garden. In that particular sort of orchard, the best yield is a crop of good memories with family and friends. In Houston, the beer garden at Saint Arnold is the area’s most fertile for that sort of haul. The state’s oldest craft brewery had long established its beers among the nation’s best and Houston’s favorites when it opened its spacious Beer Garden in 2018. In a relatively short time, it’s become a favored gathering spot for everything from casual Astros watches to wedding parties and family reunions.Ample seating, a perfect view of the Houston skyline, excellent culinary options and award-winning beer all help Saint Arnold’s Beer Garden excel and it’s those elements that draw folks in to cultivate those memories. They do it all in the centerpiece to the Great American Beer Festival’s reigning Brewery of the Year.713-686-9494