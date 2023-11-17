Navigation
Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Dance Club

November 17, 2023 4:00AM

Fabian's packs 'em in
Best Dance Club: Fabian's Latin Flavors

How much dancing actually occurs at Fabian’s could be contested because the Main Street Latin restaurant-slash-dance club is always packed with beautiful people and more waiting in line to enter. There’s food but the establishment’s nightlife calendar not only made it popular, it spawned a bit of a Latin dance club boom in the downtown district. Its Friday and Saturday nights grew so large that Fabian’s consumed some surrounding space (a one-time Christian’s Tailgate) to increase dance space for salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia lovers.

The club features a pair of patios, which are handy for Sunday Funday events and its newer upscale club space is truly a place to be seen by the dress-to-impress crowd. The DJs keep the music pumping so Fabian’s faithful can groove if they can find a little dance space amidst its masses.

301 Main
713-227-0440
fabianslatinflav.com
