Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Dive Bar

Best Dive Bar: Poison Girl
You want an “anything goes” vibe from your favorite dive bar and that – plus boozy, affordable drinks - is precisely what you get at Poison Girl. On one hand, there’s a sign preaching the bar’s mantra, “Drink Like an Adult” and on the other there’s a life-size replica of the Kool-Aid Man turning even the buzziest of barflies into kids again for a minute. There’s a night gallery of bare-breasted beauties adorning the walls of the Montrose cocktail club and also an oversized Cabbage Patch Kid (mercifully, not topless) residing on the outdoor patio. You can eavesdrop on naughty whispers at the bar then walk a few yards into the triumphant cries of excited pinball gamers.
The beauty of Poison Girl is that its faithful can lean into grown folks territory or childlike wonder on any given night there. Most nights, they comfortably fall somewhere in between. Like a living, breathing, drink-guzzling, chit-chatting choose-your-adventure land, Poison Girl allows it intriguing patrons to feel comfortable in their skin doing basically whatever they please.
1641 Westheimer
713-527-9929
poisongirlbar.com