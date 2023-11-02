Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Icehouse

[
Best Icehouse: West Alabama Ice House
The modern icehouse is quite different from its predecessors. Now, many sport areas for kids to play and gourmet food options. Those are all nice, but if you just want a cold beer and a picnic area under a canopy of oak trees to enjoy it, West Alabama Ice House remains Houston go-to for beer and chill. It isn't fancy, but it's not supposed to be. Like it has been for nearly 100 years, Alabama is about good beer and a sweet hang with friends (and their dogs). There's a better-than-average taco truck on the corner if you want some grub, but otherwise, get a cold one and enjoy the company.
1919 W. Alabama
713-528-6874
westalabamaicehouse.net