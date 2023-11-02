Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Icehouse

November 2, 2023

The coolest and, therefore, best icehouse in Houston is West Alabama Ice House. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Icehouse: West Alabama Ice House

The modern icehouse is quite different from its predecessors. Now, many sport areas for kids to play and gourmet food options. Those are all nice, but if you just want a cold beer and a picnic area under a canopy of oak trees to enjoy it, West Alabama Ice House remains Houston go-to for beer and chill. It isn't fancy, but it's not supposed to be. Like it has been for nearly 100 years, Alabama is about good beer and a sweet hang with friends (and their dogs). There's a better-than-average taco truck on the corner if you want some grub, but otherwise, get a cold one and enjoy the company.

1919 W. Alabama
713-528-6874
westalabamaicehouse.net
