Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Live Venue (Small)

Photographs tell the story of hallowed music halls like CBGB and The Fillmore and one day music historians may be able to add Houston's The End to such a list. If you haven't made your way to a show at the intimate space on Lawndale or its sister space The Compound, get a sneak peek on their respective Instagram pages and see what you've been missing. Never mind the humble amenities or even the wide array of music booked there – everything from local hardcore punk to touring cumbia music -it's the audience which makes it the end all, be all for small Houston venues in 2023. When you peep those photos, there'll be some of the bands, but even more of the avid show-goers who've put The End on the map.When the pandemic lockdown caused some favorite venues to shutter forever, places like The End sprung to life and The End's life blood is a populace of young, savvy, hungry-for-live-music fans, many who live walking distance from the eastside concert space. Thanks to the venue's all ages, all genres policy, they pack in for everything from death metal bands to emo karaoke nights. Every picture tells a story and the story of The End is the beginning of a new generation of listeners who will sustain live music in Houston for some time to come.