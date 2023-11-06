Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Live Venue (Small)

November 6, 2023 4:00AM

If you build it, they will come: The End
If you build it, they will come: The End Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Live Venue (Small): The End

Photographs tell the story of hallowed music halls like CBGB and The Fillmore and one day music historians may be able to add Houston's The End to such a list. If you haven’t made your way to a show at the intimate space on Lawndale or its sister space The Compound, get a sneak peek on their respective Instagram pages and see what you’ve been missing. Never mind the humble amenities or even the wide array of music booked there – everything from local hardcore punk to touring cumbia music -it’s the audience which makes it the end all, be all for small Houston venues in 2023. When you peep those photos, there’ll be some of the bands, but even more of the avid show-goers who’ve put The End on the map.

When the pandemic lockdown caused some favorite venues to shutter forever, places like The End sprung to life and The End’s life blood is a populace of young, savvy, hungry-for-live-music fans, many who live walking distance from the eastside concert space. Thanks to the venue's all ages, all genres policy, they pack in for everything from death metal bands to emo karaoke nights. Every picture tells a story and the story of The End is the beginning of a new generation of listeners who will sustain live music in Houston for some time to come.

7126 Lawndale
832-330-5614
theendhtx.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation