Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Beer Garden

Axelrad Beer Garden by night Photo by Marco Torres
Best Beer Garden: Axelrad Beer Garden

Axelrad’s famous neon tree is a symbolic mascot for the place. The building itself is old school, rooted in early 20th-century Houston, but it also shines with vibrant, colorful light thanks to the establishment’s offerings and the beautiful people who gather for Axelrad’s routine business and special events. Besides many finely curated brews on tap, the place is a hub for night-out Houstonians, a place with ample indoor and outdoor seating to meet for friendly chats, a movie, karaoke, shopping on market nights, a pizza from neighboring Luigi’s or a wild night of dancing – our favorite kind! - thanks to Axelrad’s partnership with Houston music treasure Wonky Power.

Indoor and outdoor bars mean you, your thirsty friends and new acquaintances won’t be waiting long for thirst-quenching brews and cocktails, which is key if you’re visiting during one of Axelrad’s Wednesday jazz nights or its outlandishly popular Noche de Cumbia, the second Friday of each month. It’s always free and our favorite time to visit, under the stars in a courtyard with party people. Like the limbs of the beer garden's neon tree, it’s lit.

1517 Alabama
713-597-8800
axelradhouston.com
