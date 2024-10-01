Navigation
Best of Houston® 2024

Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Dance Club

October 1, 2024 4:00AM

Barbarella by day, heavenly by night
Best Dance Club: Barbarella

When you walk into Barbarella, the first thing you might notice is how the entryway and its oversized bar are bathed in red light. We’re not saying it’s glowing red to remind visitors of a specific place, you know - like hell. But, we’re also not saying it’s not. After all, Barbarella could subtly be trying to tell its diverse and extremely hip party people that the everyday problems that bedevil them are just a stiff drink and a few steps away from being forgotten — at least for a bit — in a dance nirvana.

A few yards from the bar is a glorious dancefloor. It is not drenched in hell tones but is a rainbow of color, thanks to laser lights and a disco ball and whatever funky couture the dance club’s patrons have selected for the evening. And every night might be different because the genre of music is different, depending on when you visit. Not just club bangers or old new wave, but a variety of tunes - all cast on video screens, btw - ranging from '80s pop to darkwave to classic indie songs and more. You want an emo night or a Chappell Roan black light party? They got you! You like '90s R&B jams by mixed with some modern-day Megan Thee Stallion? Check. A Charli xcx brat party? Look no further (except to the Internet to learn what “brat” actually is). Barbarella is truly about the music and when the music is pumping and dancers crowd the floor to celebrate the thrill of leaving life’s little hells behind, it’s heavenly.

2404 San Jacinto
Barbarella on Instagram
