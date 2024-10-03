Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Music Festival

The year’s best music festival is Big As Texas Festival in Montgomery County. It's best because of an ambitious, courageous inaugural effort, as if its independent producers saw the dearth in Houston-area music festival options and decided to take all that's been recently missing from this community to create something new and enormous. The festival showcased food and family fun and featured incredible country and Americana acts, including headliners Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and the wildly popular up-and-comer, Billy Strings.Spread out over a few days, there were lots of impressive artists to see up close and personal, too, from better known acts like Dwight Yoakam, Los Lobos and Amanda Shires to fun finds like Smithfield, Drake Milligan and Scotty Alexander. There was plenty for kids and families to do and the festival’s proceeds benefitted Montgomery County suicide prevention programs. It takes a heart but also guts as Big As Texas to get in the music festival business here and Big As Texas is off to a great start. We’re excited to see how it grows and shows the way for others looking to expand Houston's music fest scene.