Breaking Down the Academy Award “Best Original Song” Nominees

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday. In theory, this is exactly what the Oscars wanted – a stacked card full of box office smashes – namely, Oppenheimer and Barbie – that will draw casual viewers.



That may very well end up being the case, but this year’s telecast does feel somewhat anticlimactic, in that Oppenheimer feels like it’s pretty much going to sweep every major category for which it was nominated.



I like Christopher Nolan. A lot. I didn’t like Oppenheimer. Felt bloated, overly chatty, a historical epic for sure, but one that could have used about 30 fewer minutes. That said, the Academy loves those types of movies, and Oppenheimer will do well. This is fine, since this isn’t really about movies anyway.



Rather, it’s about the Oscar nominees for Best Original Song, a list that (thankfully) does not feature anything relating to “Oppenheimer.” This year’s candidates are quite a mixed bag, at least in terms of the movies they represent. We have the biggest – and, in some ways – the most significant movie of the year in “Barbie.” We have a track from another overly long Oscar nominee, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” We have a song from a movie about a dude who alleges to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, not to mention one from a heartfelt documentary about one musician’s struggle with art and real-life circumstances.



Should be quite a show, considering most nominees traditionally perform their songs as part of the Oscar telecast. Let’s break down the contenders.



Diane Warrentells the story of a guy who alleges to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Whoever did that, thank you; Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are awesome It also marked the feature-length directorial debut for Eva Longoria.Not great. “The Fire Inside,” performed by Becky G, is probably the most accessible and pop-friendly song of all the contenders, and this matters. But recent history () suggest that Oscar winners for this category are usually a bit more commercially successful. In this case, that matters just a little bit more.Mark Ronson and Andrew WyattYes, this is the song performed by Ryan Gosling, who will be performing at the Oscar ceremony.“I’m always No. 2,” croons Gosling on this track from the biggest movie of 2023. Says all you need to know here. “I’m Just Ken” is an oddly poignant song, but for purposes of this category, it isn’t even the biggest contender in its own movie. More on that later.Jon Batiste and Dan WilsonBatiste was the leader of the house band onfrom 2015-2022. Wilson, meanwhile, is the lead singer of Semisonic (yes, the “Closing Time” band), but dude is far from a one-hit wonder; he has written songs for Adele, the Chicks, Chris Stapleton, Celine Dion, Leon Bridges and, yes, Taylor Swift.Should be better, considering the subject matter.details a year in the life of Batiste as he navigates a career in music and a wife battling leukemia, and “It Never Went Away” speaks to that personal struggle in such a profound and intimate way. Batiste won’t win the Oscar on Sunday, but what he’s done matters so much more; he penned a perfect love song.Scott GeorgeYou could probably almost read the book from which the film was derived in about the same amount of time it would take you to watch the actual film. Yes, like Oppenheimer, it was too long.A ballet by the Osage Nation, “Wahzhazhe” depicts the history of the Osage people, their removal from their homelands, the discovery of oil on their reservation and the celebration of Osage life today. This song is culturally significant and more than worthy of a nomination. But, like most categories (save for, perhaps, Best Actress) for whichis nominated, a nomination will nonetheless have to suffice.Billie Eilish and Finneas O’ConnellEilish and O’Connell are siblings!I’ve never claimed to be the biggest Billie Eilish fan, but when you craft a heartfelt song for a movie about a doll who comes to life – and make that song really hit – you’ve accomplished something special. Eilish and O’Connell are going to win the Oscar on Sunday night, and it’s hard to argue otherwise.deserved more Oscar love than this, but better something than nothing.