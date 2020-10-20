 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Houston Music

Satellite Bar Makes Final Push To Stay Open

Gladys Fuentes | October 20, 2020 | 4:30am
Houston showed up to support Satellite Bar after they made a plea for help.
Photo By Jack Gorman
AA

With basically all music venues and theaters across the nation in dire straits and few organized attempts to secure them the help that they need, small venues are taking matters into their own hands to stay afloat.

Houston’s Satellite Bar is the latest independent music venue asking for a little help to make it through another month. The venue, an important staple for Houston’s independent music scene, was very transparent about their situation in a recent Instagram post.

This month, the bar/venue opened its doors for the first time since March to help pay the bills serving food and drinks in their large outdoor patio.  In a post, Satellite described its last ditch effort to open its doors with food trucks available for bar patrons and how sadly, only seven people showed up. 

“We are in danger of closing! If you ever want to see a show here again, now is the time to support,” the post said. Satellite does have the benefit of a large outdoor space allowing it to be able to offer a safe and socially distanced experience for patrons.

So far, Satellite plans call for it to open Fridays and Saturdays with DJ's and food trucks serving drinks in the patio where they have added additional seating. 

This past weekend, Houston really showed their love and support for the venue as Satellite held a pop up shop of vintage goods, food from Umbrella Fellas, offered tattoos by local tattoo artist Jesse Castillo and live music by Gio Chamba on the outdoor stage.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help them keep the doors open and they will be opening on weekends for what Satellite is calling "the beginning of their final push” hoping to make it through to the end of November at least. For anyone who plans on stopping by, masks are required and guests are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Satellite opened its doors five years ago and in pre-COVID-19 times could be counted on to host many of Houston’s finest indie bands as well as out of town acts with concerts almost every night of the week.  With the end of the Walter's era in Houston, Satellite quickly took hold of our city's independent music community. 

Nestled in Houston's Greater East End, Satellite Bar can be hard to find and unassuming from the outside but behind its doors the venue has created a large listening space that encourages music fans to get into the show.  (Fun Fact, it's also near the Thunderbolt Motor & Transmissions that penetrated the subconscious of many Houstonians with their catchy ads from the '80s)

Many local bands, photographers, writers and music lovers of all kinds have counted on Satellite as a home base for independent, live music and visual art and if it closes, its loss would leave a huge hole in our city's music community. 

Local photographers Connor Fields and Aaron Moreno have both announced via Instagram that they are selling prints of their photos taken at the venue in the past with proceeds benefiting Satellite Bar.

For details visit the Satellite's Facebook and Instagram. Satellite Bar is located at 6922 Harrisburg.

 
Gladys Fuentes is a first generation Houstonian whose obsession with music began with being glued to KLDE oldies on the radio as a young girl. She is a freelance music writer for the Houston Press, contributing articles since early 2017.

