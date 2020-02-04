 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Chance the Rapper joins a diverse lineup of artists for Rodeo Houston.
Photo by Marco Torres

Chance the Rapper to Take the Rodeo Stage March 6

Jeff Balke | February 4, 2020 | 2:30pm
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomes Chance the Rapper on Friday, March 6. The singer, actor and hip hop artist is another of a rather eclectic lineup on non-country artists this year that includes Khalid, Marshmello, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo among others.

In December, the artist canceled his entire 2020 tour including a January date at the Toyota Center, citing the desire to spend more time with his family after the birth of his second daughter. As a result, this may be your only opportunity to catch him in Houston for a while.

Tickets for Chance the Rapper will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the Houston Rodeo website.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

