Chance the Rapper to Take the Rodeo Stage March 6

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomes Chance the Rapper on Friday, March 6. The singer, actor and hip hop artist is another of a rather eclectic lineup on non-country artists this year that includes Khalid, Marshmello, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo among others.
In December, the artist canceled his entire 2020 tour including a January date at the Toyota Center, citing the desire to spend more time with his family after the birth of his second daughter. As a result, this may be your only opportunity to catch him in Houston for a while.
Tickets for Chance the Rapper will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the Houston Rodeo website.
