Corrosion of Conformity Bring Their 35 Years Of Metal To Houston

Corrosion Of Conformity have been around for 35 years, but you wouldn't know that by catching them perform. Minus a six year hiatus, bassist and metal legend Mike Dean has been with the band for 30 of those years, performing their intense music nightly.

"I don't really have any regrets, though I do regret that I missed playing on Blind because it's so classic rock. Our trajectory as a band, it's been a good one. Technically what we do now is different than what we did we when began, it's the same in a lot of ways though. It's funny to see many bands today use thrash as their jump off point."

The current world of streaming has dried up a lot of physical sales, keeping bands like C.O.C. out on the road for long periods of time. Though Dean says that's kind of always been the case. "It's probably that way, but even 20 years ago you had to still go out a lot. Touring is everyone's revenue stream. When you go see Queens of The Stone Age and ask yourself, why are shirts 50 bucks, it's cause' that's where the band's real money is at."