This Saturday, Houston’s Synth-Pop Scene Gets Its First Look At Etro Lounge’s New Location

In 2009 a young fan of underground ‘80s synthpop had a dream. Robert Ehlinger wanted to create an environment where Houstonians with similar tastes in music could gather, and soon he premiered “The New Beat”, his personally curated club night at the medium sized Etro Lounge in Montrose.

Over the ensuing ten years The New Beat hosted a monthly event at Etro and almost monthly concert events down the street at Numbers night club. Ehlinger rapidly became H-Towns “Prince of Synth-Pop” and with his friends and business partner John Housman and David Spade began bringing increasingly larger musical acts to the city with their production company Past Present Productions.The New Beat and Etro Lounge became a hugely important part of Houston’s musical landscape, but change is inevitable in a city like this, and this Saturday Etro Lounge will debut to the public at a much larger downtown location.

Ehlinger admits that “Moving locations is scary” after so long in Montrose, but also says that he’s “terribly excited” by the new opportunities the larger venue will present him with.