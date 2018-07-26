To Whom It May Finally Drops Debut Album

There's hard rock and then there's Galveston's To Whom It May. Opening with the blistering track, "Bypass," on their debut album The Great Filter, there's an immediate distinction between what these guys do and what the bulk of their genre does. There's a notation of progressive music mixed with metal and rock that feels like you're getting beaten over the head with a two by four. They steer even heavier on the following track "Calculate," before digging in deep on "Quick," where they tread close to the likes of Helmet.

Two tracks later they slow build to the intensity on "Weight of the Stone." They keep this up on "The Signal Fire" holding those heavy notes. The next two tracks, "Firescape" and "Sick Day" were just a bit too close to ballads , and really could've just not been on the album at all. Such slowdowns can turn away new listeners, and if not for the ninth track "Ghost," this review would have ended early.

"Ghost" returns to the heaviness and keeps things dark and intense. They close off the record with a quick and fast sound on "Take What I Can," — which you wish they'd have used more. While To Whom It May can do a lot well, the heavy jam is where they're in the pocket.