Photo by Jacob Miles

To Whom It May Finally Drops Debut Album

David Garrick | July 26, 2018 | 4:00am
There's hard rock and then there's Galveston's To Whom It May. Opening with the blistering track, "Bypass," on their debut album The Great Filter, there's an immediate distinction between what these guys do and what the bulk of their genre does. There's a notation of progressive music mixed with metal and rock that feels like you're getting beaten over the head with a two by four. They steer even heavier on the following track "Calculate," before digging in deep on "Quick," where they tread close to the likes of Helmet.

Two tracks later they slow build to the intensity on "Weight of the Stone." They keep this up on "The Signal Fire" holding those heavy notes. The next two tracks, "Firescape" and "Sick Day" were just a bit too close to ballads , and really could've just not been on the album at all. Such slowdowns can turn away new listeners, and if not for the ninth track "Ghost," this review would have ended early.

"Ghost" returns to the heaviness and keeps things dark and intense. They close off the record with a quick and fast sound on "Take What I Can," — which you wish they'd have used more. While To Whom It May can do a lot well, the heavy jam is where they're in the pocket.

You can stream The Great Filter on all platforms or order it directly from the band's website in multiple bundles and formats. As of now, there are no words of a release party or tour, though that should change.

 
David Garrick is a Houston native who sees more live music than pretty much anyone else in town. A tireless proponent for underground music, he divides his time between seeing up to six bands a night and championing the rights of artists. Known for being a straight shooter, he focuses primarily on Houston music and Houston music events.

