Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Garth Brooks at RodeoHouston in 2018
Photo by Jack Gorman

Garth Brooks Concert Set for June 27 at Drive-in Theaters Across North America

Houston Press | June 11, 2020 | 1:22pm
On June 27, everyone who can motor their way to a drive-in theater in the United States and Canada will be able to see country superstar Garth Brooks perform in a one-night concert.

According to a press release: "The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada." In a statement, Brooks said this would enable him to play live music without any possible bad results (COVID-19 spread) among those in the audience.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 19 at 11 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. All cost $100 all-inclusive. A list will be provided of drive-in-theaters available in your area. Each ticket will admit one passenger per car or truck and the event, which will take palce rain or shine, will start at dusk.

Any drive-in theater that wants to get in on the action, is asked to contact driveinowners@encorelive.com. The event is being produced by Encore Live. 

 
