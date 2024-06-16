George Strait Breaks Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field

click to enlarge George Strait, the undisputed king of country music, set a record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history with a total audience of 110,905 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Photo by @alivecoverage / Courtesy of Messina Touring Group

After requesting an encore for 10 minutes, George Strait and his Ace In The Hole band returned for a set full of tributes.

George Strait's Cowboys And Dreamers, set to be released September 6th, 2024.

Kyle Field in College Station s known as a mecca of college football, regularly hosting nearly 100,000 fans per game during football season. It is not known as a concert venue, having only hosted two since it opened nearly 100 years ago. The last concerts held there were ZZ Top in 2008, and a split bill of Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell back in 2013.Saturday night, George Strait, the undisputed king of country music, headlined and hosted "The King at Kyle Field" concert which broke the all time record for largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history with a total of 110,905 fans in the audience. Everything is definitely bigger in Texas.After maneuvering through heavy traffic around the stadium, I made it to my seat right when opener Parker McCollum began to sing "Handle On You." It was the Conroe native's birthday, and he was all smiles as he played his guitar while wearing a bright red polo, Ray Ban aviators, and Lucchese trucker cap. The rotating stage sat at the 50-yard line, right at the center of the stadium."This is possibly the greatest night of my life" he confessed while overlooking the massive crowd. "Its been a hell of a year!" he continued before ending his set with "Burn It Down."It was a hot summer day with the temperature creeping near 100 degrees, but as the sun set over the stadium grandstands, a nice cool breeze hovered over the audience just in time for the King's set. As the house lights dimmed, it was time for the Ace In The Hole band to make their way toward the stage, followed by Mr. Strait."What's going on everybody? We got some Aggies out there?!" asked Strait after singing "Stars On The Water" and "I Got A Car." Dressed in his traditional black cowboy hat, blue pressed button up shirt, Wrangler jeans and boots, he commanded everyone's attention with his golden voice and wide smile. He finished his opening set with "Here For A Good Time" and "Check Yes Or No."It can be difficult to explain to a non-Texan just how important and special George Strait is to us Texans. Even those who aren't big country music fans hear his songs and immediately sing along. Seeing his live show takes that reverence to another level. It's almost like being in the presence of actual royalty or a president. A George Strait concert is more than a music event, it becomes a spiritual experience.As the crowd sang along with "I Can Still Make Cheyenne," I felt my emotions build up in my chest. A song about losing love and pushing forward with life, the track hits a chord with anyone who has suffered heartbreak. "There's somebody new and he sure ain't no rodeo man."As the night came to an end, the band took a break and passed the microphone to Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco, who presented the keys of a brand new home to Sgt. Tiffany Baker, who was wounded while serving in combat. This was the 118th home that George Strait and the Military Warriors Support Foundation has provided to wounded veterans. Chant's of "USA! USA!" rang out, and everyone stood to applaud the moment.The night continued with fan favorites "The Chair," "Amarillo By Morning," and "Troubadour." Strait also offered up tracks from the new album entitledthat will be released in September. "Maybe I'll retire someday" said Strait with a smile.As Strait and the band departed, the crowd continued to call for an encore for more than 10 minutes. Once Strait and crew walked back onstage. the audience roared with appreciation. The encore set included a set of tributes: one to his tequila (Código 1530), one for Tom Petty (You Wreck Me), and one to his former loves (All My Exes Live In Texas)."When I do walk off the stage for the last time, I will always remember you!"And we will always love you, sir. Thanks for the memories and the soundtrack to our lives.