George Strait Will Close Out RODEOHOUSTON in 2022

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo today announced that George Strait ("Amarillo By Morning," "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?" "Love Without End, Amen") will close out the 2022 run with a concert only performance on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

This will be Strait's 31st RODEOHOUSTON performance and marks a return of the HLSR after a season that was cut short in 2020 and one that didn't take place at all — other than private youth livestock and arts competitions — in 2021.

Strait, known as The King of Country and beloved by Houston fans, has more than 60 No. 1 songs on the country charts.