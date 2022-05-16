Support Us

Get Ready to Go Gaga at Minute Maid Park

May 16, 2022 2:45PM

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Album cover art
Singer, songwriter, actor, activist and overall pop culture icon Lady Gaga announced today she’d be stopping by Minute Maid Park as part of her approaching The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour. The Houston stop is one of 20 dates slated for the run which begins July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany and concludes September 17 in Miami. Gaga’s return to Houston is set for Tuesday September 13, 2022 making it the penultimate date on the tour.

The Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy winning artist released Chromatica in May 2020, right at the beginning of worldwide COVID lockdowns. Featuring collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande and Elton John, it was her sixth consecutive number one album on Billboard, making her the first female artist to notch six straight Billboard topping albums within a 10-year period.


Recently, Lady Gaga released “Hold My Hand,” a new single featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick. She plans to perform the song – along with an assortment of hits from her 20-plus year career - at shows in stadiums like Stade de France in Paris, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

While other artists may skip Houston as a tour destination, Lady Gaga has forged a bit of a relationship with the Bayou City. She’s performed here more than a half-dozen times over her career, most notably in 2017 when she was the featured halftime performer for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium, arguably one of the greatest sets in Super Bowl halftime history. At the end of that year, she returned to Houston on the Joanne World Tour. Here’s our review of that night’s excellent show, Lady Gaga’s last concert performance in Houston.

Until this September, that is. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. From all US tickets purchased, $1.00 will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. The non-profit organization focuses on mental health and young people and was founded by the artist and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012.
