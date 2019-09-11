Come Together: Friends Raise Funds For Local Musician Robert Kuhn

Last week, while on tour, Galveston musician Robert Kuhn was struck in a collision in Colorado, which left the singer hospitalized and his van totaled. Kuhn suffered five broken ribs, a broken clavicle and a punctured lung, requiring multiple surgeries.

Fortunately, Kuhn was able to walk away from the wreckage but like so many musicians, and Americans, he does not have health insurance. He has acquired a hefty hospital bill and friends have set up a gofundme account to help him with hospital expenses.

Kuhn is known and loved around town for his good energy and musical songwriting talents. He traveled the world and then settled back in Texas, releasing two albums full of his melting pot sound. He is constantly touring the United States to support his art and currently calls Galveston home.

He founded La Izquierda Festival in Galveston, a weekend long music and surf festival that has taken place for the past two years. The festival brings together diverse Houston and Galveston artists to celebrate life, surfing, Mother Nature and of course, music.

After four days in a Colorado hospital, Kuhn was released and is currently on the mend, accompanied by his girlfriend Samantha Wiley.

The couple is looking to pick up the pieces and get back to their lives, but Kuhn will need more time to recover. “He is strong and determined. Determined to get back to his music,” says Wiley. Kuhn is scheduled to perform at folk mecca, The Bitter End in New York’s Greenwich Village at the end of the month and in true troubadour fashion, is using this gig to muster the strength he needs to heal.

For more information visit robertkuhnmusic.com and to donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/x94zzr-robert-kuhn039s-fundraiser.