Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Rolling Stones come to town.
The Rolling Stones come to town.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Houston Press Music Photographers Share Some of Their Favorite Shots in 2019

Houston Press | December 31, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Ever tried to take photos at a concert? Find yourself dodging elbows, the sudden enthusiastic pop-up of the person seated ahead of you, or blinding lights that don't help you capture the moment well at all?

Well imagine if you did all this not just for fun but because it was your job. A job you enjoy, yes, but something you have to do and do well and meet deadlines.

The Houston Press music concert photographers were pretty busy in 2019 covering as many shows as they did throughout the year. When asked for their favorite moments, here's what some of them had to say:

The Who at Toyota Center
The Who at Toyota Center
Photo by Eric Sauseda

The Who at Toyota Center

This was to be the final show for The Who in Houston, TX. except it wasn't. Seven songs into the show, Roger Daltrey's voice gave out due to a bad case of allergies. The band canceled the rest of the Houston show (along with a couple of other dates) and promised to return in 2020. — Eric Sauseda

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo by Carlos Brandon

Megan Thee Stallion at WOMH

This photo of Megan Thee Stallion performing live at White Oak Music Hall this December reflects both her dominant performance that night, as well as the culmination of her impressive and unpredictable 2019. The photo also reflects my own improvement as a concert photographer — a significantly better effort than my early days shooting shows for Houston Press on my phone. — Carlos Brandon

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Photo by Jennifer Lake

Billie Eilish on October 10 at Toyota Center

This image captures Billie's dark persona which is offset by the bright lights surrounding her. The audience at this concert had an incredible energy; Billie herself has had an amazing year and was very energetic onstage;  the show had a unique stage set-up and was a fun photo pit to be in. — Jennifer Lake

Anderson .Paak at Revention
Anderson .Paak at Revention
Photo by Connor Fields

Anderson .Paak at Revention

From his signature smile, to his now-popularized "Yes Lawd!" trademark, Anderson .Paak has become known as one of hip-hop's most radiant characters. To me, .Paak's facial expression in this shot perfectly encapsulates that energy, as well as the genuine joy he possesses when placed in front of an audience. The teeth say it all! — Connor Fields

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend
Photo by Robyn Tuazon

Vampire Weekend at White Oak Music Hall

One of my favorite concert shots that I took this past year was of indie rock band Vampire Weekend at their sold out show at White Oak Music Hall. That was a very special night for me considering it was my first official assignment with the Houston Press. There’s something about the purple and pink tones and the circle of lights behind front man Ezra Koenig that I just find really magical." — Robyn Tuazon

The Stones at NRG for the No Filter Tour.
The Stones at NRG for the No Filter Tour.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Rolling Stones at NRG

Being able to capture icons Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Woods was an exciting and challenging assignment. It was a great privilege to document The Rolling Stones stop at NRG Stadium for the No Filter tour. — Jack Gorman

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo by David Wright

Megan Thee Stallion at Warehouse Live

Megan had a unbelievable year. I feel the same about my own. 2020 here we come! — David "Odiwams" Wright

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

