Houston Press Music Photographers Share Some of Their Favorite Shots in 2019

Ever tried to take photos at a concert? Find yourself dodging elbows, the sudden enthusiastic pop-up of the person seated ahead of you, or blinding lights that don't help you capture the moment well at all?
Well imagine if you did all this not just for fun but because it was your job. A job you enjoy, yes, but something you have to do and do well and meet deadlines.
The Houston Press music concert photographers were pretty busy in 2019 covering as many shows as they did throughout the year. When asked for their favorite moments, here's what some of them had to say:
This was to be the final show for The Who in Houston, TX. except it wasn't. Seven songs into the show, Roger Daltrey's voice gave out due to a bad case of allergies. The band canceled the rest of the Houston show (along with a couple of other dates) and promised to return in 2020. — Eric Sauseda
This photo of Megan Thee Stallion performing live at White Oak Music Hall this December reflects both her dominant performance that night, as well as the culmination of her impressive and unpredictable 2019. The photo also reflects my own improvement as a concert photographer — a significantly better effort than my early days shooting shows for Houston Press on my phone. — Carlos Brandon
Billie Eilish on October 10 at Toyota Center
This image captures Billie's dark persona which is offset by the bright lights surrounding her. The audience at this concert had an incredible energy; Billie herself has had an amazing year and was very energetic onstage; the show had a unique stage set-up and was a fun photo pit to be in. — Jennifer Lake
Anderson .Paak at Revention
From his signature smile, to his now-popularized "Yes Lawd!" trademark, Anderson .Paak has become known as one of hip-hop's most radiant characters. To me, .Paak's facial expression in this shot perfectly encapsulates that energy, as well as the genuine joy he possesses when placed in front of an audience. The teeth say it all! — Connor Fields
Vampire Weekend at White Oak Music Hall
One of my favorite concert shots that I took this past year was of indie rock band Vampire Weekend at their sold out show at White Oak Music Hall. That was a very special night for me considering it was my first official assignment with the Houston Press. There’s something about the purple and pink tones and the circle of lights behind front man Ezra Koenig that I just find really magical." — Robyn Tuazon
Rolling Stones at NRG
Being able to capture icons Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Woods was an exciting and challenging assignment. It was a great privilege to document The Rolling Stones stop at NRG Stadium for the No Filter tour. — Jack Gorman
Megan Thee Stallion at Warehouse Live
Megan had a unbelievable year. I feel the same about my own. 2020 here we come! — David "Odiwams" Wright
