Celebrate Live Nation Concert Week Houston Style

What can you do with two Hamiltons and a Lincoln? That's $25. Fill a third of your car’s gas tank, perhaps? Purchase a dime bag of medium-quality marijuana, maybe? Buy a Jumbo Jack, some Monster tacos, a couple of egg rolls, an order of onion rings and a vanilla shake to consume after driving to your dealer’s apartment and smoking some of their medium-quality marijuana?
There’s nothing too special about any of that; in fact, it sorta sounds like an ordinary Wednesday night for some folks. A better question is what can you do to make a truly memorable purchase with only $25? How much is an extraordinary concert memory worth? At least 25 bucks, right?
That’s why it’s actually important news and not just press release rehash that Live Nation’s Concert Week is returning this week. From May 4 through May 10, the live music behemoth is offering “$25 all-in” tickets to almost 3,700 North American concerts, including many in Houston area venues. The promotion gives buyers access to $25 flat-fee tickets — taxes and fees included — to participating shows featuring touring artists from a broad range of genres.
These are 1990 prices, folks. We know because we combed through the hundreds of ticket stubs we’ve saved from shows we’ve attended over the years and the last $25 face value we saw dated back to a Billy Joel show in 1990. (Joel crushed it, as he does). Yes, we have seen many good local and upstart acts for less than a quarter-hundred dollars more recently at smaller venues, but if you want to see music superstars on the cheap, take a look at the promotion’s qualifying events in Houston lovingly listed below.
713 Music Hall
HAIM (May 6), Danzig (May 18), Ben Rector (June 3), Denzel Curry (June 25), Fleet Foxes (July 2), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (July 3), BANKS (July 14), Coheed and Cambria (July 15), Enanitos Verdes (July 23), Three Days Grace (August 9), Celeste Barber (August 11), The Kid LAROI (August 27), LANY (September 1), Lauv (September 3), Bauhaus (September 21), Raphael (October 29).
Bayou Music Center
The Offspring (May 4), OMD (May 11), Royal Blood (May 14), COIN (August 6), Mother Mother (October 28).
Cullen Performance Hall
Colbie Caillat (June 21), Weird Al Yankovic (October 1).
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Miranda Lambert/Little Big Town (May 6), The Who (May 8), Cody Jinks (May 21), Buzzfest (May 28), Steely Dan (June 3), Koe Wetzel (June 11), Nick Cannon (June 18), Chicago/Brian Wilson (June 25), Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick (July 2), Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin (July 8), Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire (July 16), Train (July 21), REO Speedwagon (July 24), Encanto (July 28), Wiz Khalifa/Logic (August 6), Incubus (August 19), Rob Zombie/Mudvayne (August 21), KIDZ BOP LIVE (August 25), Jack Johnson (August 26), Australian Pink Floyd Show (August 27), One Republic (August 28), Imagine Dragons (September 1), Five Finger Death Punch (September 2), Korn/Evanescence (September 4), Sammy Hagar (September 16), Alice in Chains (September 17), Shinedown (October 1), Black Keys/Band of Horses (October 15).
House of Blues Houston
Sonja Morgan (May 6), SYD (May 12), Damien Escobar (May 15), Jessie James Decker (May 20), Mitchell Tenpenny (May 21), Aly & AJ (May 22), 070 Shake (May 26), Fivio Foreign (May 27), Rels B (May 29), Thievery Corporation (May 31), Gera MX (June 1) Candlebox (June 5), Tech N9NE (June 7), Earthgang (June 10), Debbie Gibson (June 18), Nothing More/Asking Alexandria (June 19), Vic DiBitetto (June 25), Hanson (July 12), Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (July 15), YIAY Live (July 21), King Princess (July 22), Howard Jones (July 26), Camilo Septimo/Francisca Valenzuela (July 29), Peter Hook & The Light (September 2), Sasha Alex Sloan (September 8), Tesla (September 10), The Flaming Lips (September 28), Tracy Lawrence (October 6) MUNA (October 10), Steve Vai (October 12), Joe Satriani (November 18).
Smart Financial Centre
Russ (May 14), Keith Sweat (May 29), CHEER Live (June 10), Diljit Dosanjh (July 24), A.R. Rahman (July 31), Big Time Rush (August 5), Rick Springfield (August 14), Sebastian Yatra (August 25), Gloria Trevi (August 26), Goo Goo Dolls (August 30), Alicia Keys (September 13), Lee Brice (September 24), Los Angeles Azules (October 9).
Toyota Center
New Kids on the Block (May 19), Swedish House Mafia (August 27), Wu-Tang Clan/Nas (September 24).
White Oak Music Hall
The Head and the Heart (August 14).